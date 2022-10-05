Why Sunderland have appoint ex-Rangers boss as new U21s coach ahead of Leeds United fixture

Murty has been named the club’s new Head of Professional Development Phase after a spell out of the game.

The former Reading defender, 47, has previously coached youth teams at Southampton and Norwich, before he joined Rangers in 2016 as Development Squad Head Coach.

Murty also had two spells as first-team manager at Ibrox before leaving the club last year.

Graeme Murty during his time in charge of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He told Sunderland’s website: “I’ve been out of the game for a little while, but I can’t wait to get started and get back on the training pitch working with the team.

"Everyone at the club has been very welcoming and I’m looking forward to building on the foundations that have already been put in place to help to ensure our Under-21s continue to progress.”

Sunderland’s Head of Coaching, Stuart English, added: “Graeme stood out to us as the natural candidate for this role.

"His experience in a playing and coaching capacity is something that can greatly benefit those in the Under-21s and beyond, and in addition to his coaching duties, he will also work closely with our players on an individual basis to create personalised programmes to further enhance their development.

"We believe he will be a great addition to our coaching team at the Academy of Light and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland.”