News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

'Another solid game': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following Blackpool draw

Sunderland were held to another goalless draw at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare against Blackpool?

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:11 pm

The Black Cats dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.

Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.

Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the match:

1. Anthony Patterson - 8

An excellent spell of goalkeeping at the start of the second half prevented his side from falling behind in the game, and showed good handling in tricky conditions. 8

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. Lynden Gooch - 6

Was frustrated by a few soft fouls given against him early on but was tenacious in the second. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Luke O’Nien - 8

Had another really solid game and made some big interventions in the second half when Blackpool applied a lot of pressure at times. Has had a really impressive few weeks. 8

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Danny Batth - 7

Another very solid showing from the defender, who almost got on the end of one or two set pieces again. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Phil SmithSunderlandBlackpoolStadium of Light
Next Page
Page 1 of 4