'Another solid game': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following Blackpool draw
Sunderland were held to another goalless draw at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare against Blackpool?
By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:11 pm
The Black Cats dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.
Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.
Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the match:
