Alese had been expected to be out until next weekend at the earliest, but when Lynden Gooch was ruled out of the game with a hip problem, the head coach asked his defender to step in.

The former West Ham youngster ended up coming off with cramp but was superb in what was ultimately a deserved 2-0 win for his team.

Mowbray said it was a credit to him and showed the attitude that he has within his group.

"I need to mention Alese, he's had one training session in five weeks with the team,” Mowbray said.

“I pulled him into my office and said, 'look mate, it's either Jack Clarke at left back for us tomorrow or you step and help us'. He was delighted and it's a huge credit to him to get out there in such a big game, and he did amazing.

“He came off with cramp at the end but that's the attitude and personality you want from your footballers. It could have gone another way for him after so long out but he was steady as a rock.”

Sunderland defender Aji Alese

Though Sunderland’s injury problems have continued to worsen, Mowbray is hoping that there will be better news on the horizon.

Corry Evans was withdrawn early in the win with a knee issue but does not look to have sustained any serious damage, while Gooch is also expected to return in the not too distant future.

There is confidence that Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins will soon be back in action.

"Corry has taken a knock to the outside of his knee, fingers crossed it's just a knock and of course it's FA Cup next week anyway,” Mowbray said.

“We don't think there's any significant damage to the ligament or anything like that, at this stage.

