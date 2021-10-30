Why Sunderland are about to face one of their toughest tests of the League One campaign

Under Paul Warne Rotherham United have twice won promotion from this division, and have made a more than solid start to their third attempt.

Currently, they sit one place behind Lee Johnson' s side in fifth.

This game is probably even tougher than it initially looks, however.

From the opening stages of the season the data has suggested that they are an elite third-tier side, right at the top on key metrics such as expected goals and touches in the box.

The results are now starting to catch up, unbeaten in eight league games and with some key scalps along the way.

"It's a great test and one I'm really looking forward to," Johnson said.

"All of our data suggests that they are right up there as one of the top or three teams.

"We've got to respect their qualities but at the same time it's a really difficult game for them as well and if our process is right we've got every chance of getting the result.

"Warney is a really good guy and a very good manager.

"He almost didn't want to be a manager and that's interesting because it means he can just commit to his values and his philosophy 100%.

"His teams reflect him, playing on the front foot, hard working, very fit.

"We love testing ourselves and we don't go into games with fear, we want to prove we belong here and higher."

Sunderland also know that this will be another key physical test.

Michael Smith is a player well known to Johnson and one who will pose a threat similar to Jayden Stockley last weekend.

The head coach has no doubts that opponents will see that as a potential avenue against his youthful side, and has long flagged the winter months as a challenge to overcome.

He is confident that they can do so, and again stressed his team have qualities of their own that will trouble opponents.

"We've got some really physical players in a number of ways, we've got bite, we've got energy, we can run," he said.

"At times you come across players of a particular mould and that can be a problem. We'll have the same with Michael Smith on Saturday, who is really exceptional in the way he uses his body.

"I had when he was 21,22 at Barnsley, and he's learned how to use that physicality.

"Look at Callum Doyle, for example. He's going to be a top, top player but has he fully mastered how to use his strength and weight yet? Probably not. He'll learn from the senior players around him.

"Teams will target that, without a doubt. But he also has elite footballing quality and that's the trade-off. If he had all the other stuff, the dark arts and match savvy, he'd be in their first team.

"The beauty and the difficulty of League One is adapting to a number of different styles.

"We're probably at our best when opponents give us something to press and when they don't we have to find a way within our style.

"Rotherham play a similar formation to QPR but obviously with a lot less passing in their own half, and a lot more early deliveries into the box."

