The 19-year-old has signed an initial loan deal until the end of the season on Wearside, which includes a club option to buy.

We’ve taken a closer look at what Sunderland fans can expect:

What's Michut's background?

Edouard Michut playing for PSG

Michut joined PSG’s academy in 2016, aged 13, before coming through the ranks at the French club.

After signing his first professional contract in 2020, the midfielder has made six senior appearances for The Parisians and made his first-team debut in February 2021.

Last year Michut extended his contract until 2025, yet he made just five league appearances for PSG last season.

The midfielder has also represented France at under-16s, under-17s and under-19s level.

Why have PSG let him leave?

Earlier this month we caught up with French football expert Jonathan Johnson, who reports for CBS, to ask about Michut’s situation at PSG.

“Michut wanted to move and PSG were open to letting him go,” said Johnson.

“The relationship with Luis Campos (PSG's director of football) did not get off the best of starts and he has not featured much.

“His frustration was understandable after Mauricio Pochettino's spell, but Xavi Simons (another PSG academy graduate) has gone on to enjoy a strong start with PSV and Michut will be trying to do the same.”

“I think Michut and those around him feel the promises were not kept by PSG regarding his development.

“Leonardo and Pochettino have now moved on, but there is a sense that the past few years have not seen Michut developed as thoroughly as was initially proposed.”

What sort of player is he?

At 5 ft 10, Michut is a nimble and technical player who has often played in an advanced midfield role.

The teenager is comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas which can allow his side to bypass the opposition’s press, as well as making a decisive pass in the final third when opponents are defending deep.

Michut, who is naturally right footed, is also comfortable using both feet.

Defensively, while the midfielder is aggressive when trying to win possession back, there have been question marks about his positional play when his team are defending in numbers.

When asked about Michut’s ability and what sort of player he is, Johnson added: “An attack-minded midfielder, Michut is technical and would probably need to develop physically to thrive in the Championship.

"With plenty of room to develop, he could yet be recast in a different position. However, his main requirement right now is regular playing time with few doubting his potential quality in Paris.”

What sort of fee did PSG want for him?

Asked what sort of fee PSG were looking for, Johnson said: “Not too high. Up to £5million was the figure mentioned in relation to Celtic earlier in the summer and perhaps that will be the sort of figure discussed with Sunderland given that he still has a few years left on his deal.

“Like I said, Celtic looked at him earlier this summer and a number of other European sides had shown interest too.