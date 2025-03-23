A hectic period of fixtures is lying in wait for Sunderland and their promotion rivals once they return from the final international break of the season.

Sunderland remain firmly in the race for promotion into the Premier League as clubs across the Championship prepare to return from the final international break of the season.

The Black Cats went into the fortnight break on something of a low as a stunning hat-trick from Haji Wright helped fellow play-off contenders Coventry City inflict a 3-0 defeat on Regis Le Bris’s men. Despite that loss, Sunderland are still sat in fourth place in the Championship table and although automatic promotion feels increasingly out of reach, their home form has ensured a play-off spot is now within touching distance.

A return to the Stadium of Light will be exactly what is required as Sunderland look to return to winning ways when Millwall make the trip to the North East next Saturday afternoon. That will be followed by a tough looking away double header against West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City before the Black Cats are back on Wearside with a home clash against Swansea City. A hectic schedule will then continue with a Good Friday visit to Bristol City before Blackburn Rovers are the visitors to the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday.

But who do Sunderland’s fellow promotion contenders face over their next five games?

1st: Leeds United (80 points)

29/3 Swansea City (H) 5/4 Luton Town (A) 8/4 Middlesbrough (A) 12/4 Preston North End (H) 18/4 Oxford United (A)

2nd: Sheffield United (80 points)

28/3 Coventry City (H) 5/4 Oxford United (A) 8/4 Millwall (H) 12/4 Plymouth Argyle (A) 18/4 Cardiff City (H)

3rd: Burnley (78 points)

29/3 Bristol City (H) 5/4 Derby County (A) 8/4 Coventry City (A) 11/4 Norwich City (H) 18/4 Watford (A)

4th: Sunderland (69 points)

29/3 Millwall (H) 5/4 West Bromwich Albion (A) 8/4 Norwich City (A) 12/4 Swansea City (H) 18/4 Bristol City (A)

5th: Coventry City (59 points)

28/8 Sheffield United (A) 5/4 Burnley (H) 9/4 Portsmouth (H) 14/4 Hull City (A) 18/4 West Bromwich Albion (H)

6th: West Bromwich Albion (57 points)

29/4 Norwich City (A) 5/4 Sunderland (H) 8/4 Bristol City (A) 12/4 Watford (H) 18/4 Coventry City (A)

7th: Bristol City (57 points)

29/3 Burnley (A) 5/4 Watford (H) 8/4 West Bromwich Albion (H) 12/4 Queens Park Rangers (A) 18/4 Sunderland (H)

8th: Middlesbrough (54 points)

29/3 Oxford United (H) 4/4 Blackburn Rovers (A) 8/4 Middlesbrough (H) 12/4 Millwall (A) 18/4 Plymouth Argyle (H)

9th: Blackburn Rovers (52 points)

29/3 Portsmouth (A) 4/4 Middlesbrough (H) 8/4 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 12/4 Luton Town (A) 18/4 Millwall (H)

10th: Watford (52 points)

29/3 Plymouth Argyle (H) 5/4 Bristol City (A) 8/4 Hull City (H) 12/4 West Bromwich Albion (A) 18/4 Burnley (H)