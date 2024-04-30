Who are Fanatics? £24bn-valued company's Sunderland deal explained as Cats join Real Madrid and Barcelona
Sunderland have announced a new commercial deal which they say will transform their retail offering to supporters.
The Black Cats have confirmed a partnership running until 2034 with Fanatics, who will now be the club’s exclusive operator both online and in the stadium store. As part of the plans, Sunderland have confirmed that they will build a new shop in Black Cats House and a brand new online store built on Fanatics’ platform.
But who are Fanatics, how much is the company worth, who are they owned by and what do they do? Here, we answer the main questions surrounding the deal:
What do Fanatics do?
Fanatics operates as an online retailer specializing in licensed sports apparel, memorabilia, and collectables. The company claims to aspire to a commitment to providing fans with an unparalleled shopping experience.
The company offers an extensive array of products spanning various sports leagues, including World Wrestling Entertainment, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and NASCAR amongst others.
Who is Fanatics owned by?
Fanatics has attracted significant investment in recent years propelling its growth trajectory and solidifying its position as a dominant player in the sports retail industry.
Notably, the company counts major stakeholders such as SoftBank, Alibaba Group, and Silver Lake Partners among its investors. However, it's important to note that Fanatics remains privately owned. Michael Rubin remains the founder of Fanatics and Steve Davis is the current president. Doug Mack has been CEO since 2014.
How much is Fanatics worth?
While precise valuation figures for Fanatics fluctuate due to its private status and evolving market conditions, industry estimates place the company's worth in the multi-billion-dollar range.
In 2022, American media outlets reported that Fanatics had raised $700million in fresh capital, pushing its value to $31billion (£24billion), making it one of the biggest companies in the world.
Which other sports brands do Fanatics work with?
Fanatics' extensive network of partnerships encompasses a diverse array of sports brands, teams, and leagues worldwide. From iconic franchises like the New York Yankees and Manchester United to esports organizations, Fanatics collaborates with an impressive roster around the globe.
Research into Fanatics and their football partners reveals a who’s who of footballing giants with Sunderland set to join an extensive list including:
- Real Madrid
- Barcelona
- Liverpool
- Chelsea
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- Arsenal
- Borussia Dortmund
- AC Milan
- Inter Milan
- Atletico Madrid
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester City
- Ajax Amsterdam
- AS Roma
- Olympique Lyon
- FC Porto
- Celtic
Fanatics also operates a number of stores in the UK, including at Wembley, Twickenham and across the Premier League. Sunderland’s retail offering has been the source of significant criticism from supporters across recent seasons and the new partnership with Fanatics, following on from the recent agreement with Hummel to become the club’s new kit partner is the latest step in an attempt to address that.
