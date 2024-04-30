Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have announced a new commercial deal which they say will transform their retail offering to supporters.

The Black Cats have confirmed a partnership running until 2034 with Fanatics, a global brand in sports merchandise, and who will now take over as the club’s exclusive operator both online and in the Stadium store. As part of the plans, Sunderland have confirmed that they will build a new shop in Black Cats House, moving from their current position near the club’s main reception. A brand new online store, which will be built on Fanatics’ platform, is set to launch this June.

The club’s Chief Brand and Commercial Officer David Bruce said: “We are committed to raising the game for our fans and providing them with a best-in-class service and that is why we are delighted to welcome Fanatics, a company that is renowned as the best at what they do in world sport. With Fanatics set to bring their exceptional and unrivalled levels of servicing to Wearside, we cannot wait for our fans to see the new store, both online and at the Stadium of Light, this summer.”

Fanatics operate a number of stores in the UK, including at Wembley, Twickenham and across the Premier League. Sunderland’s retail offering has been the source of significant criticism from supporter across recent seasons and the new partnership with Fanatics, following on from the recent agreement with Hummel to become the club’s new kit partner is the latest step in an attempt to address that.

Sunderland say the Fanatics partnership will mean a significantly improved range of options and also a significantly improved customer service operation.

The club’s statement reads: “In addition, Fanatics will ensure SAFC fans have access to the widest assortment of high-quality merchandise ever made available on the store, including extensive product ranges for young supporters and women.Supporters will also have access to a dedicated customer service team, including a phoneline from 9:30am to 5pm, seven days a week, as part of a significant retail offering that signals the start of a new era for fan culture on Wearside.”