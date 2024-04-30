Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year.
1. Ryan Lowe (new entry)
Ryan Lowe, current manager of Preston North End, is priced at 10/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Kjetil Knutsen (new entry)
Kjetil Knutsen, head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt, is priced at 16/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer. Photo: Richard Heathcote
3. Stephen Robinson
Stephen Robinson, who currently manages St Mirren, is priced at 25/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 20/1 last week. Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce, formerly of Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Bolton, is priced at 33/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 25/1 last week. Photo: Stu Forster
