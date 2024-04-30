Next Sunderland manager odds: Danny Rohl, Will Still and Gus Poyet prices shift as new favourite named

Sunderland are still searching for their next head coach as the Championship season fizzles out with just one game left to play against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light this Saturday.
By James Copley
Published 30th Apr 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 08:42 BST

Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year.

The Black Cats have slipped down the table significantly in the New Year and will finish mid-table. But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ interim stint? Here, we take a look courtesy of Instant Casinos:

Ryan Lowe, current manager of Preston North End, is priced at 10/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer.

1. Ryan Lowe (new entry)

Ryan Lowe, current manager of Preston North End, is priced at 10/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer.

Kjetil Knutsen, head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt, is priced at 16/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer.

2. Kjetil Knutsen (new entry)

Kjetil Knutsen, head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt, is priced at 16/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer.

Stephen Robinson, who currently manages St Mirren, is priced at 25/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 20/1 last week.

3. Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson, who currently manages St Mirren, is priced at 25/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 20/1 last week.

Sam Allardyce, formerly of Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Bolton, is priced at 33/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 25/1 last week.

4. Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce, formerly of Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Bolton, is priced at 33/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 25/1 last week.

