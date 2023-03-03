The Potters are 17th in the table heading into the fixture, after winning just three of their last 11 league games, but can’t be taken lightly as Neil returns to Wearside.

The Black Cats will also be hoping to bounce back after two consecutive defeats against Rotherham and Coventry last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the key battles to watch out for:

Dan Neil and Amad playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Patrick Roberts vs Josh Tymon

Stoke’s attacking full-back Josh Tymon returned from an ankle injury against Millwall last weekend, before playing 90 minutes against Brighton in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old could play as a left-back or a left winger and has already provided five league assists this season, despite making just 20 appearances.

Tymon will come up against Patrick Roberts on the flank, and the 26-year-old has looked like Sunderland’s brightest attacking player in recent matches.

Roberts and Amad have linked up excellently to double up on Sunderland’s right at times this season, most memorably when they nullified Middlesbrough's offensive left-back Ryan Giles at the Stadium of Light.

Still, while the hosts will be expected to see more of the ball, Tony Mowbray’s side will have to be wary of Stoke’s threat on the counter attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Neil vs Josh Laurent

During last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Coventry, Sunderland recorded 71% possession but still looked vulnerable on the counter attack.

Stoke have faced similar problems in their last two league defeats, after seeing 70% of the ball in games against Blackpool and Millwall but losing both 1-0.

Interestingly, two of The Potters’ last three league wins have come when they’ve registered 40% possession or less, in a 4-0 win over Reading and 3-1 victory at Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s therefore likely the visitors will let Sunderland have the ball as the home team and try to cause problems on the counter attack.

A key player in that transition will be midfielder Josh Laurent, who has been playing in a more advanced role in recent weeks.

Without captain Corry Evans, Dan Neil has been playing in a deeper position in Sunderland’s midfield and will have to be disciplined positionally when Stoke are trying to break forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gelhardt vs Ben Wilmot

Sunderland are still trying to adapt and get the best out of Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt, who has been asked to lead the line following Ross Stewart’s season-ending injury.

In Stewart’s absence Tony Mowbray’s side haven’t been able to stretch and pressurise teams to the same extent, without a player who naturally looks to run in behind opposition defences.

If Stoke do concede possession, with the focus on an organised defensive structure, it will be up to Gelhardt and Sunderland’s other attacking players to force them out of comfortable positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilmot, 23, has started 32 of Stoke’s 34 league games this season and could partner 40-year-old Phil Jagielka at centre-back.