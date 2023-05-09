News you can trust since 1873
Where Sunderland sit in Championship table since Tony Mowbray took over compared to Sheffield United, Burnley, Middlesbrough, Millwall & others - gallery

Sunderland are in the Championship play-offs and will take on Luton Town over two legs as they look to reach Wembley

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 9th May 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:00 BST

Sunderland were rocked by Alex Neil’s departure to Championship rivals Stoke City earlier this season but their decision to turn to Tony Mowbray has turned out to be a masterstoke. The former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss has worked wonders with the Black Cats’ youthful squad and has guided them into the top six.

Results went their way on the final day of the season as they breezed past Preston North End 3-0 at Deepdale. Here is a look at where Sunderland would sit in the table if the campaign started when their manager took over at the Stadium of Light...

37 points

1. 24. Blackpool

37 points

39 points

2. 23. Wigan

39 points

41 points

3. 22. Reading

41 points

42 points

4. 21. Cardiff

42 points

