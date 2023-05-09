Sunderland were rocked by Alex Neil’s departure to Championship rivals Stoke City earlier this season but their decision to turn to Tony Mowbray has turned out to be a masterstoke. The former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss has worked wonders with the Black Cats’ youthful squad and has guided them into the top six.

Results went their way on the final day of the season as they breezed past Preston North End 3-0 at Deepdale. Here is a look at where Sunderland would sit in the table if the campaign started when their manager took over at the Stadium of Light...