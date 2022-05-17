Where can I watch the League One play-off final in Sunderland? Table reservations, fan zones and more across the city

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Black Cats fans are hoping the weekend will also mark the end of the club’s four-year spell in League One, but with tickets for the final sold out and further allocations looking unlikely, where can Sunderland fans watch the final on Wearside?

The match kicks off at 3pm at Wembley Stadium and, while the majority of pubs and bars will be showing the fixture, some are making the most of the occasion with special events.

After showing the 2018-19 play-off final against Charlton Athletic, Victors on Low Road are bringing back their large outside screen and turning the path into a fan zone.

Are you looking for a place to watch the game this weekend?

Entry to the fan zone is available for £5 on the day with the pub open from 10am. Victors are also promising a DJ set before the match and drinks packages starting from £70.

A second mass viewing is available at Rainton Arena who are offering free entry to the site, although a ticket is required.

Doors at the arena will open at 1pm with drinks and hot food available from the venue in addition to a large outdoor seated area and big screen to broadcast the match.

Over at the Stack Seaburn, all bookable tables have already sold out, but these only cover the upper plaza of the site. All ground floor tables and benches are available for walk-ins.

The Stack are also promising a full afternoon of entertainment around the match, but the organisers are recommending fans take their places early to avoid disappointment.

Staying on the coast, Grannie Annie’s on the seafront are also promising a big screen experience for anyone in Roker. The pub is a local favourite and there’s no doubt it’ll be busy on matchday.

Another big screen will be found at Chaplins in the city centre, where the pub will be mirroring the setup they provided for the second leg of the semi final against Sheffield Wednesday including a drop-down projector.