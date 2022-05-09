Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate to reach the final at Wembley later this month.

WHEN IS THE LEAGUE ONE PLAY-OFF FINAL?

Sunderland and Wycombe will face off in the League One play-off final, which will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Wembley Stadium.

Sunderland players.

The match will kick off at 3pm and will go to extra-time and penalties if the game finishes as a draw after 90 minutes.

ARE THE LEAGUE ONE PLAY-OFFS ON TV? WHERE CAN I WATCH?

Yes, the League One play-offs will be broadcast on TV.

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the final on their channels.

ARE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE LEAGUE ONE PLAY-OFFS FINAL?

Tickets for the final will be sold via the relevant competing clubs.

When Sunderland reached the play-off final in 2019 and were allocated 38,979 tickets for the match against Charlton Athletic.

Tickets were priced between £80 and £30 for adults.

The two clubs will announce ticket details in due course.

VIEW FROM THE WYCOMBE CAMP

After coming through their semi-final tie against MK Dons, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “They did, and they did it unbelievably well and I am so, so proud of these boys tonight.

“They were fantastic.

“I can’t wait to go to Wembley.

“It’s going to be brilliant.