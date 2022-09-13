News you can trust since 1873
When Sunderland vs Millwall could be played as Burnley and Norwich find fixture solution after postponements

Burnley’s Championship match against Norwich has been rescheduled to be played in October after the game was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:45 pm

All EFL fixtures were called off as a mark of respect last weekend, including Sunderland’s home match against Millwall.

There are limited dates available to play the postponed matches ahead of this year’s World Cup, when the Championship will have a four-week break.

Yet Burnley have now confirmed their match against Norwich will be played on Tuesday, October 25 and be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s match against Millwall could also be played in the same week, or on the week starting Monday, October 10.

The only other midweek slot before the World Cup when both teams don’t have a fixture is the week starting Monday, November 7, though that is when Carabao Cup third-round matches are set to take place.

Sunderland are preparing to face Reading and Watford in the Championship this week, before this month’s international break.

