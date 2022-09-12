News you can trust since 1873
Tony Mowbray and Lynden Gooch. Picture by FRANK REID

What Sunderland's team could look like at Reading following Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin injury setbacks

Sunderland will return to action when they face Reading this week – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:00 pm

Top scorer Ross Stewart has been ruled out for Tony Mowbray’s side with a thigh injury, while defender Dennis Cirkin is also expected to miss the match with a hamstring issue.

Stewart’s absence will mean Sunderland have to alter their approach, while Mowbray may consider a change of formation after his side were beaten 1-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.

New signing Amad Diallo came off the bench to make his Black Cats debut at the Riverside, and could be in line for his first start.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Reading:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Has started every league game for Sunderland this season and has stepped up with some important saves.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Lynden Gooch -

A

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

Continues to play as a right-sided centre-back following Daniel Ballard's injury setback.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Danny Batth

Kept Middlesbrough striker Rodrigo Muniz relatively quiet last time out and has been an ever-present in the heart of Sunderland's defence this season.

Photo: Frank Reid

