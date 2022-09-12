What Sunderland's team could look like at Reading following Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin injury setbacks
Sunderland will return to action when they face Reading this week – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Top scorer Ross Stewart has been ruled out for Tony Mowbray’s side with a thigh injury, while defender Dennis Cirkin is also expected to miss the match with a hamstring issue.
Stewart’s absence will mean Sunderland have to alter their approach, while Mowbray may consider a change of formation after his side were beaten 1-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.
New signing Amad Diallo came off the bench to make his Black Cats debut at the Riverside, and could be in line for his first start.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Reading: