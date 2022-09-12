Top scorer Ross Stewart has been ruled out for Tony Mowbray’s side with a thigh injury, while defender Dennis Cirkin is also expected to miss the match with a hamstring issue.

Stewart’s absence will mean Sunderland have to alter their approach, while Mowbray may consider a change of formation after his side were beaten 1-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.

New signing Amad Diallo came off the bench to make his Black Cats debut at the Riverside, and could be in line for his first start.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Reading:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Has started every league game for Sunderland this season and has stepped up with some important saves.

2. Lynden Gooch - A

3. CB: Luke O'Nien Continues to play as a right-sided centre-back following Daniel Ballard's injury setback.

4. CB: Danny Batth Kept Middlesbrough striker Rodrigo Muniz relatively quiet last time out and has been an ever-present in the heart of Sunderland's defence this season.