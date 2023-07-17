With Ross Stewart being linked with a summer switch over the weekend, we bring you up to speed with all the latest on his future: His injury situation, where his contract talks stand and the background to the recent transfer reports.

First and foremost, how is Stewart’s recovery from injury going?

Stewart is one of a handful of Sunderland players who have not travelled to the USA, instead staying on Wearside to focus on his recovery without the rigours of the travel involved on the tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are encouraged by his progress, with Tony Mowbray confirming last week that the Scot had been able to begin some light running on the Academy of Light pitches with the medical team.

At the beginning of the summer there had been some hope that he might be able to feature in some of the final pre-season fixtures. It remains to be seen whether that is the case, with Elliot Embleton currently thought to be the closest to a comeback. Either way, Stewart is not expected to be fit for the start of the season.

Building his match fitness will of course take time given the length of his absence, but at the moment the indications are that as hoped, he should be first to play a lot of football in the upcoming campaign.

Has there been any development on the contract front at this stage?

Not of any major significance, at this stage at least.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told supporters at the fixture release breakfast that there remained a willingness on both sides to strike a deal, and that they could take encouragement from the fact that a similarly lengthy dialogue with Dennis Cirkin had recently come to a positive conclusion. He reiterated this confident view in a recent interview with The Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staying at Sunderland remains Stewart’s first choice but there has of yet been no agreement. It’s an important moment in Stewart’s career, and his outstanding goalscoring record over the last eighteen months means he has suitors. Stewart’s injury, which required surgery and a lengthy period of rehabilitation, understandably slowed the process.

With the striker now in the last year of his deal, Sunderland are relatively vulnerable.

Mowbray said last week: “All I know is we could do with him. He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that. Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I know how influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available.

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger. If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that. As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’'ve been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities. If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting.

"Let's wait and see how it unfolds over the next few months."

What’s the latest on the transfer interest in Stewart?

The Sun on Sunday revealed yesterday that Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Southampton are all tracking the striker’s progress with a view to potentially making a move this summer.

All three have a long-standing interest in the 27-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough have monitored Stewart pretty much ever since his arrival on Wearside, with former boss Neil Warnock blown away by the striker when he came to the Stadium of Light to watch the League One play-off semi final against Lincoln City. The interest remained past his departure and they considered a January move before instead signing Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa, believing Stewart was ultimately unlikely to move in that window.

Stoke City’s interest is obvious: manager Alex Neil described him as one of the best strikers he had worked with in what proved to be his last ever press conference as Sunderland boss. That, of course, was just after he had scored the winner against Stoke City. Neil is expected to be given significant backing over the coming windows to shape the squad as he sees fit.

Southampton are a new name in the frame but that should come as no surprise. New head coach Russell Martin is a huge admirer of the striker, and made a significant move to sign him while in charge at MK Dons. In the end Stewart had the choice between MK and Sunderland as he left Ross County in January 2021. He opted for the latter and the rest is history.

Martin kept a keen eye on his progress after moving to Swansea City, and they were repeatedly linked with a move. Ultimately Stewart was never realistically in their price range, particularly after the Black Cats won promotion to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin was effusive in his praise for Stewart after the two sides met at the Stadium of Light in February, and it would be no surprise if the Saints were monitoring the situation - particularly if there are any further high-profile departures from St Mary's in the coming weeks.

Rangers are known to have monitored Stewart’s progress over a long period, but it is not clear whether that interest remains at that stage.

So, what happens next?

At that fixture release breakfast earlier this summer, Speakman hinted that any movement on Stewart’s future was unlikely until he was back to full fitness. At that stage, talks over a new deal will intensify, as might the transfer interest.

If talks do not progress then Sunderland will be left with a dilemma: whether to keep Stewart and his obvious goal scoring prowess or whether to use the last window in which they could recoup the kind of fee that they can then reinvest in a long-term replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, the focus is on getting Stewart fit and recruiting a forward who can offer support to Hemir in the early stages of the season and compete for a place across the season.