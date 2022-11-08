The 24-year-old joined the Black Cats from Portsmouth in the summer but has made just one senior appearance in the Carabao Cup, with Anthony Patterson starting ahead of him in the Championship.

Bass has also featured twice for Sunderland’s under-21s side this season, and scored in last week’s game at Newcastle after going up for a stoppage-time corner.

Fellow goalkeepers Jacob Carney, Harrison Bond and Adam Richardson have been taking it in turns to play for the under-21s side, and Bass says the game time has been beneficial.

Alex Bass playing for Sunderland under-21s.

Asked about his conversations with Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, Bass said: “Obviously Patto is doing excellent in the team and there is probably not going to be an opportunity with that for a while.

“He’s just said drop down to the 21s, play games, there are a few boys that are dropping down. It’s not like it’s just me and it’s like a punishment, there are a couple of boys who are in and out of the team.

“Me, Jacob, Bondy and Richo are kind of taking it in turns to play a couple of 21s games. You kind of just go from there, keep working and see where it takes you.

“It’s a mindset at the end of the day. If you want to drop down and play then fair enough. If you don’t want to, the gaffer isn’t forcing anyone to play games.”

“It’s all out of your choice and if you want to play you can play, the option is there.”

Bass has regularly been named on the bench for Sunderland’s first team and is enjoying the camaraderie within the group.

“It’s a great club and I’m really enjoying my time here,” the keeper added.

“The boys are absolutely excellent in the dressing room and there’s a great team spirit. I don’t know how it comes across but we’re all behind each other and it’s really good.