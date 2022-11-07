The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, with Cardiff forward Mark Harris scoring the game’s only goal.

Tony Mowbray’s side are now preparing for Friday’s trip to Birmingham, their final fixture before the World Cup break, and Batth hopes the side can put things right at St Andrew’s.

"I don’t think we played well and everyone will have their own reasons for that,” said Batth when reflecting on the Cardiff defeat.

Danny Batth playing for Sunderland against Cardiff.

“As a group of players we have to accept that. You probably look at the goal and it was fortunate, but they had more than enough chances to score before that.

“I think it’s difficult, we have a young group of players and there are going to be days where it doesn’t always click. But there will be days where we go away, like at Watford, bring three lads on and it looks brilliant.

“We have to take the rough with the smooth and I think the most disappointing thing for me personally was the performance out there.

“Results can go either way sometimes and you’re not always going to get what you deserve, but I don’t think the performance was good enough.”

Batth did concede a first-half penalty for a foul on Cardiff’s Jaden Philogene, before Joe Ralls’ spot kick was saved by Anthony Patterson.

Still, the centre-back has been one of Sunderland’s standout performers this season, starting all 19 Championship fixtures.

“I just want to play well for the club,” replied Batth when asked about his own performances. “It’s a massive club and a great club to play for. I don’t take it lightly every time I pull the shirt on. I really try and give it my all.

“There is a good honest bunch of lads in there and we do take it to heart when we lose, and it matters for us.

“We will lick our wounds, analyse it and we’ll work hard this week in training. We’ll try and have a real good go at Birmingham.”

Batth has been paired with Bailey Wright in Sunderland’s last three matches, after the pair performed well together at the end of the last campaign, which ended in promotion from League One.

Wright’s return to the side and aerial presence has helped the Black Cats from set pieces, with Batth recognising that was a potential weakness.

“We obviously did well at the back end of last season,” replied Batth when asked about his partnership with Wright. “You are going to get asked different questions in every game.

“I think me and Bails have got a good understanding, we communicate well, we are experienced both of us.

“You look at us from set pieces, we had a few of our bigger players out and Bails adds that to the backline.

“I think perhaps when we haven’t got the size in the rest of the team and there is a bit of an imbalance teams will target that.

