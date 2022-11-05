'Struggled': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as two Cats men get 4s in Cardiff defeat
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
By Phil Smith
5th Nov 2022, 5:18pm
Tony Mowbray’s side were fortunate to still be level at half-time after Anthony Patterson saved Joe Ralls’ penalty.
Cardiff took the lead four minutes after the restart, though, as Mark Harris converted Mahlon Romeo’s low cross.
The hosts did apply some late pressure but couldn’t force an equaliser.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:
