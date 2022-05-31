Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the 6-0 hammering at Bolton, which led to Lee Johnson’s sacking, came back-to-back defeats against League One strugglers Doncaster and Cheltenham. The Black Cats’ promotion hopes had been severely dented.

After Neil was finally appointed less than 24 hours before Sunderland’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, the Scot talked about a lack of options in certain positions, as well as claiming players had been overplayed during the first half of the campaign.

Yet Neil managed to turn things around and has lost just one (his second fixture in charge against MK Dons) of 18 games since arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An impressive 16-match unbeaten run at the end of the campaign led to Sunderland beating Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley – but what does the data tell us about the side’s progress under Neil?

Clearly the Scot has made Sunderland harder to beat, with the team keeping nine clean sheets, yet that hasn’t taken away from the side’s attacking play.

Under Neil Sunderland’s expected goals average is 1.55 per game, which is slightly up on their overall league average of 1.53 (according to Wyscout).

The average number of shots per match has gone down ever so slightly from 13 to 12.9, yet the other statistics show Sunderland were more purposeful with the ball and managed games better with Neil in charge.

Sunderland recorded more possession under the Scot, averaging 59.2 per cent per match – more than their season average of 55.42 per cent – though that figure was increased after Cambridge’s early red card at the Stadium of Light, while Gillingham and Crewe showed little attacking intent when they travelled to Wearside.

Yet the Black Cats’ passing was generally more offensive with Neil in charge, with the side averaging 157.5 forward passes under him - up from an average of 148.94 – and 67.2 passes into the final third – up from 57.31.

As you’d expect, the side’s defensive numbers also improved, with Sunderland’s average goals against figure under Neil dropping to 0.81 per match, down from 1.2.

That coincides with Sunderland conceding less shots on target under Neil, 2.4 per match compared to their season average of 3.71.

Yet perhaps the most interesting change under Neil is how Sunderland’s pressing increased – especially given the head coach’s comments about the condition of the squad when he first arrived.

PPDA (passes allowed per defensive action) measures how many passes a team makes before the ball is lost, whether that is because of an attempted tackle, misplaced pass or interception.

Sunderland’s average PPDA per game over the whole League One season was 9.93, putting them 15th in League One for that metric.

Yet in Neil’s 18 games in charge, the Black Cats’ PPDA per game dropped to 6.91, which would have made them the most aggressive pressing team in the third tier.

Improvements in the aforementioned areas helped Sunderland get back on track following Neil’s arrival, with the side averaging two points per game under the Scot before coming through the play-offs.