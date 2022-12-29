Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Ellis Simms headed them ahead in the 19th minute, yet Latics striker Will Keane equalised three minutes before half-time.

Ross Stewart then came off the bench to restore the visitors’ lead, converting a penalty after Patrick Roberts was fouled in the box.

Roberts then scored his third goal of the season to secure the victory, before a stunning strike from Amad made it four.

Ellis Simms scores for Sunderland at Wigan. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@Ali_Marshall10: Some win that, especially with the injuries we‘ve got. Five defenders out, our captain out, Stewart rested, and we’ve still absolutely battered them. Dan Neil was outstanding. Amad lush. Now get that chequebook out and give Ross Stewart exactly what he wants.

@bella__mela: Thought Dan Neil was really important tonight and Trai Hume had a brilliant game but Luke O’Nien is just so consistent, physical, gets under oppositions skin and obviously his attitude is exemplary.

@GrahamNPaterson: Brilliant performance tonight. Michut, Ba, Neil, Hume, Amad all fantastic. It’s also remarkable looking back at the year for this club and that we started it getting hammered by Bolton in League One and end it fourth in the Championship

@ElliottSAFC: Great scruffy 4-1 win, just that extra bit of quality got us over the line. Thought 09 and Ballard were immense again tonight. Wright did well but switched off for the goal. Ba showed his potential tonight, think we have a player on our hands. Amad not his best game but still class.

@ASDevine95: Buzzing with back to back wins. Thought the lads that came in tonight were class, Hume and Ba especially, Michut showed glimpses. Mind you, could of stuck anyone in tonight and turned that Wigan side over

@Anthftm: SAFC with a great group of young players right now. Credit where credit is due for the recruitment team. Still a long way to go but holy crap. The future looks bright for the first time in a long time for Sunderland

