MSD UK Holdings are an investment group set up to manage the wealth of American billionaire businessman Michael Dell, who was mentioned as a potential minority investor in a deal to buy Sunderland while Stewart Donald was still the club’s chairman in 2019.

That deal was led by MSD employees Glenn Fuhrmann, Robert Platek and John Phelan – whose company FPP Sunderland did agree a £9million loan with Donald’s holding company, Madrox Partners, after takeover talks stalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now West Brom have announced a four-year loan from MSD UK Holdings Limited which will be used to finance the general business operations of the football club.

The Hawthorns Stadium. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

A club statement read: “the club has corresponded with all group shareholders in connection with the written shareholder resolution required to amend group’s articles of association in relation to the loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the club’s website, group director Xu Ke, said: “Group has secured a loan from MSD UK Holdings which will be used by the football club to support the funding of its general business operations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the loan will only be spent on the purposes of the football club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baggies were relegated from the Premier League in 2021 and finished 10th in the Championship last season.