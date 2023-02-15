The 28-year-old netted his first Championship goal by opening the scoring in the Black Cats’ 3-0 win at QPR, after returning to the side in a central midfield position.

O’Nien has predominantly played at centre-back this season but operated alongside Alex Pritchard in the engine room at The Kiyan Prince Foundation – with Danny Batth and Daniel Ballard forming an effective partnership in defence.

“As always I said to the gaffer I’ll play where you need me,” said O’Nien after the match. “If it’s a job off the bench, if I’m coming on or if I’m starting I will do the best job I can for the team and for the club.

Luke O'Nien celebrates after scoring for Sunderland at QPR.

“I really enjoyed it and the two boys at the back are just monsters in the best possible way. Pritch helped me out in midfield because it’s been a long time coming since I’ve played there.

“I think I signed as a midfielder and have probably only played there three times and that’s this season.

“The subs that came on as well were different class and really impacted the game, were involved in the two goals and seeing it out. It was just a top job all round.”

The first goal was always going to be key against a QPR side low on confidence, yet Sunderland had goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to thank, as the 22-year-old saved Ilias Chair’s penalty at 1-0.

“I think knowing their record I think they had only won one in nine coming into this so getting that first goal would be a huge advantage knowing that,” O’Nien added.

“We got the goal, were solid defensively and when we needed Patta as well he delivered as always - the postman in the goal.”

O’Nien has also joked he could play up front due to the squad’s lack of striker options.

“I keep telling him I’ll score 15 goals a season up front,” O’Nien replied when asked about his goal and conversations with head coach Tony Mowbray.