The Black Cats won the match, which was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions, 1-0 as Lynden Gooch scored the winner.

Several Sunderland players who played that day are no longer at the club, while former head coach Lee Johnson has also left Wearside.

Here are the players who started at Wembley, as well as those who came off the bench, and a look at where they are now.

How many can you name before looking?

1. GK: Lee Burge The 29-year-old goalkeeper is still at Sunderland but saw his game time reduced at the start of the season, following the arrival of Thorben Hoffmann. Burge hasn't played for the Black Cats since testing positive for COVID-19 in January but has been stepping up his recovery at the Academy of Light. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Max Power Last season's Sunderland captain returned to Wigan in the summer after his Black Cats contract expired. The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Latics, with Leam Richardson's side well placed to win automatic promotion. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan While his Sunderland contract was set to expire this summer, Flanagan started the 2021/22 season strongly on Wearside. The defender's form dipped before he left for Shrewsbury in January, where the 30-year-old has helped Salop keep three clean sheets in his six appearances. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Luke O'Nien One of only four players who started the final who are still at Sunderland. O'Nien, 27, has just returned from injury following surgery on his shoulder and scored in the Black Cats' 3-1 win over Fleetwood. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales