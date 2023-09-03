News you can trust since 1873
What happened to the 10 players who left Sunderland during the transfer window - gallery

Sunderland picked up all three points this weekend with a big win over Southampton

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

It ended up being a busy transfer window at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland prepared for another season in the Championship. They made the play-offs last term under Tony Mowbray but ended up losing at the semi-finals stage to eventual winners Luton Town.

The Black Cats have bolstered their ranks with a series of youthful signings as they aim for the top six once again in this campaign. They have also let a host of players leave the club for new starts elsewhere. Here is a look at what has happened to the players who have left Sunderland this summer...

