The 86 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans as 41,459 watch 5-0 Southampton drubbing at Stadium of Light - gallery

Sunderland thrashed Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action!
By James Copley
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 09:20 BST

Tony Mowbray’s side made an electric start as goals from Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah put them two goals ahead inside seven minutes.

Ekwah then added a third with a long-range strike on the stroke of half-time, before Bradley Dack netted a fourth shortly after the interval.

Finally, Chris Rigg put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal in stoppage-time by heading home Jewison Bennette’s cross.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before and during the game against Southampton:

Photo credit: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

1. Sunderland fans

Photo credit: Will Matthews/PA Wire. Photo: Will Matthews



2. Chris Rigg celebrates his goal

Photo: Frank Reid



3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo credit: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

4. Sunderland fans

Photo credit: Will Matthews/PA Wire. Photo: Will Matthews

