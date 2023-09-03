Sunderland thrashed Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action!

Tony Mowbray’s side made an electric start as goals from Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah put them two goals ahead inside seven minutes.

Ekwah then added a third with a long-range strike on the stroke of half-time, before Bradley Dack netted a fourth shortly after the interval.

Finally, Chris Rigg put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal in stoppage-time by heading home Jewison Bennette’s cross.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before and during the game against Southampton:

Chris Rigg celebrates his goal

