What exactly happened during Sunderland vs Mallorca with red card causing brawl and Hemir's goal

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Mallorca at the Stadium of Light on Saturday - recap the action here...

By James Copley
Published 29th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 17:20 BST

Sunderland faced La Liga side Mallorca today on Wearside at the Stadium of Light with the action getting underway at 3pm and the game ending 1-1/

The clash represented Sunderland's second to last pre-season friendly before next week's game against non-league Hartlepool United at The Vic.

The Black Cats had already played friendly clashes against South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina, winning all five ties.

What is Tony Mowbray saying ahead of the game?

Key Events

  • Tony Mowbray's side face their final pre-season game against Hartlepool at The Vic on Tuesday
  • Sunderland's Championship season will kick off at home against Ipswich Town on August 6
09:02 BST

What is Tony Mowbray saying ahead of Mallorca?

"Generally, at the moment, we've just sending them out to express themselves and go and run and get their fitness in," Mowbray said earlier this week.

"Of course, you try and have a level of organisation, and when I break down the goals that we've conceded they are pretty late goals so there is potentially an excuse if you think that the first game [in the USA against San Antonio] was played in temperatures of 107F, the second one [against New Mexico] 105F, and - especially when you are training pretty hard the day before and in the build-up to the games as opposed to in the league season where you taper the training right down and don't do much apart from game-prep the day before - I think it is understandable that we lost some late goals in the games.

"There are still things to work on, it was good to see some of the new signings play, Hemir got in and around a couple of goals, and Nectar played 90 minutes the other day, Jenson got some game time as well.

"They all applied themselves really well, the training facilities were good, and the people looking after us looked after us really well. It was a worthy trip."

09:31 BST

Modest crowd numbers expected for pre-season friendly

The Stadium of Light's expected crowd today:

10:44 BST

How to watch today's game against Mallorca

Sunderland have released information on how to stream today's game against Mallorca:

"Streaming passes for Sunderland's penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer are now on sale!

"Tony Mowbray's side host Real Mallorca on Saturday 29 July at the Stadium of Light (KO 3pm).

"Passes are priced at £4.99 and can be purchased by clicking here!

"Due to a broadcasting agreement, supporters based in Spain will be unavailable to view the fixture on SAFC Live."

Sunderland fans in attendance at the club's open training at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season.Sunderland fans in attendance at the club's open training at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season.
Sunderland fans in attendance at the club's open training at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season.
10:45 BST

Ross Stewart transfer latest

Rangers have joined the race to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to reports.

Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Southampton are all said to be interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. However, recent reports had claimed that the Saints were the frontrunners before Rangers entered the fray.

Alan Nixon stated that the striker is wanted by the three Championship clubs with Stewart's former boss at Sunderland Alex Neil waiting for the Scot to return to fitness before tabling an offer. Now, TEAMtalk have added that Rangers are interested in the striker.

Tony Mowbray's brother, Darren Mowbray, took over as Southampton's head of recruitment following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season whilst Rangers could offer Stewart the opportunity to play for one of the two biggest clubs in his homeland

.

Sunderland fans will be praying that Ross Stewart can stay fit next season after an injury-hit 2022-23.Sunderland fans will be praying that Ross Stewart can stay fit next season after an injury-hit 2022-23.
Sunderland fans will be praying that Ross Stewart can stay fit next season after an injury-hit 2022-23.
13:42 BST

Youngster linked with transfer move

Interesting...

13:49 BST

More on Tom Watson

The Daily Mail also state that several Premier League clubs are interested in the 17-year-old.

They also state that contract talks "have been slow and have frustrated the player and his camp."

Watson has not signed a professional deal at Sunderland and is entering the final year of contract

14:03 BST

Sunderland team news!

Tony Mowbray has selected his XI and subs:

14:20 BST

How Mallorca line-up this afternoon:

15:03 BST

Patrick Roberts has started on the right of Sunderland's attack. Jobe playing closest to Hemir. Clarke on the left.

Midfield two of Ekwah and Neil. Hume right-back. Cirkin left-back with O'Nien at left centre-back and Ballard at right centre-back.

Patto in goal, obvioulsy.

15:06 BST

GOAL!

Hemir scores from Roberts's corner. Lovely delivery. Ekwah came close seconds before with a long-ranged effort. 1-0 to Sunderland

