"Of course, you try and have a level of organisation, and when I break down the goals that we've conceded they are pretty late goals so there is potentially an excuse if you think that the first game [in the USA against San Antonio] was played in temperatures of 107F, the second one [against New Mexico] 105F, and - especially when you are training pretty hard the day before and in the build-up to the games as opposed to in the league season where you taper the training right down and don't do much apart from game-prep the day before - I think it is understandable that we lost some late goals in the games.