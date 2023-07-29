Rangers have joined the race to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to reports.

Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Southampton are all said to be interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. However, recent reports had claimed that the Saints were the frontrunners before Rangers entered the fray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Nixon stated that the striker is wanted by the three Championship clubs with Stewart's former boss at Sunderland Alex Neil waiting for the Scot to return to fitness before tabling an offer. Now, TEAMtalk have added that Rangers are interested in the striker.

Tony Mowbray's brother, Darren Mowbray, took over as Southampton's head of recruitment following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season whilst Rangers could offer Stewart the opportunity to play for one of the two biggest clubs in his homeland.

The striker has one year left on his Sunderland deal with contract talks understood to have stalled. However, the Scottish forward is injured and is expected to miss the start of the season.

The 27-year-old remained in England with Sunderland's other injured played as the rest of Tony Mowbray's squad jetted off to America to play three pre-season friendlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League club Luton Town have also been linked with a move for Stewart during the summer transfer window after the striker 10 goals in 13 Championship games last season and 24 in 46 during the 2021-22 promotion campaign in League One.

Sunderland have eased their striking woes somewhat with the arrivals of Luis Hemir Semedo, 19, and Eliezer Mayenda from Benfica B and Sochaux respectively during the summer transfer window although both lack first-team experience.

Stewart’s contract situation does leave Sunderland in a vulnerable position, after over a year of trying to negotiate a new deal with the forward.

The Scot remains on the same contract he signed when he moved to Wearside from Ross County in January 2021, despite scoring 40 goals in 80 appearances for the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said last month he remains ‘really optimistic’ the club can reach a long-term agreement with Stewart.