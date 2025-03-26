The latest Sunderland-related transfer gossip sees West Ham linked with no less then five Black Cats players

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham are reportedly tracking as many as five Sunderland players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reliable West Ham source ExWHUEmployee has revealed that the club has been monitoring several Sunderland players since the beginning of the year. Chris Rigg is said to be the Hammers’ top target, while Romaine Mundle and Eliezer Mayenda are also on their radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, ExWHUEmployee said: “Players from Sunderland and Burnley are very much on the radar. We have been tracking a range of Sunderland players for most of 2025, including Jobe Bellingham, Dan Neil, Romain Mundle, Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

He continued: Chris Rigg has emerged as the most likely signing from that bunch with the player’s agent already having had early discussions with the club. A transfer fee of around £20million is being discussed but other clubs are also interested in the 17-year-old midfielder including London rivals Tottenham.”

The value of the five Sunderland players could easily prove to be in the region of £100million, possibly even more. Over the international break, Tottenham Hotspur reportedly lodged a £38million bid for Sunderland star Rigg, with the North London club said to be “determined” to secure his signature this summer. The gossip follows reports from The Sun on Sunday (page 55), stating that the 17-year-old is eager to play in the Premier League to further his development. Sunderland are believed to have set a £20million valuation for Rigg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur have already submitted an offer for Rigg that is nearly double Sunderland’s valuation in their determination to secure the talented youngster. Spurs have shown a willingness to invest heavily in young talent, having paid £40million to sign Durham-born Archie Gray from Leeds United last summer. Despite his age, the 19-year-old has featured more than expected this season due to injuries within Ange Postecoglou’s squad - a sign that Rigg could also be given opportunities should he make the move to North London.

What has Chris Rigg said about Sunderland recently?

However, speaking during a recent Q&A session with the club’s in-house media team, the England youth international reiterated his love and passion for Sunderland.

Question: “Hi Chris, I have a question for you. What's the best part about playing for Sunderland?”

Answer: “I think some people don't realise how much it means to put on a Sunderland shirt and give it your all for the team. I think I can say that I do every time I go on the pitch. So yeah, it's very special for me to be playing, and I'm trying to take every opportunity that comes. Yeah, I think that probably sums it up, to be honest.”