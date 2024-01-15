West Ham boss delivers interesting transfer verdict amid links to Sunderland's Jack Clarke
West Ham have been linked with Jack Clarke during the January transfer window.
West Ham's assistant boss Billy McKinlay insists manager David Moyes will cope if no new signings arrive.
The Premier League side have been heavily linked with a move for Sunderland star Jack Clarke but no formal bid has yet been submitted and the attacker is expected to stay in North East beyond the January window as it stands.
West Ham are short of attacking options after injuries to Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio, while Mohammed Kudus is away with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.
"We're always looking to do business in terms of improving the squad," McKinlay said. "It's a really difficult window, as everyone always talks about in January. We'll be on the lookout to see if there's anything that we think can improve the squad, but we're fully focused on what's in the building."
When asked whether it would be a problem if the club failed to make a signing, McKinlay added: "No, I don't think so. [For] every club, manager and coaching staff, that's the nature of the game and the job. But you're always better focusing on who's in the building. If you're worrying too much about who's not, then you'd be having a few sleepless nights all the time.
"We're concentrating on who we've got, and if that changes, then all good and well, but if it doesn't, then we're happy to go with who we've got," he concluded.