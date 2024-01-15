West Ham have been linked with Jack Clarke during the January transfer window.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Ham's assistant boss Billy McKinlay insists manager David Moyes will cope if no new signings arrive.

The Premier League side have been heavily linked with a move for Sunderland star Jack Clarke but no formal bid has yet been submitted and the attacker is expected to stay in North East beyond the January window as it stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham are short of attacking options after injuries to Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio, while Mohammed Kudus is away with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We're always looking to do business in terms of improving the squad," McKinlay said. "It's a really difficult window, as everyone always talks about in January. We'll be on the lookout to see if there's anything that we think can improve the squad, but we're fully focused on what's in the building."

When asked whether it would be a problem if the club failed to make a signing, McKinlay added: "No, I don't think so. [For] every club, manager and coaching staff, that's the nature of the game and the job. But you're always better focusing on who's in the building. If you're worrying too much about who's not, then you'd be having a few sleepless nights all the time.