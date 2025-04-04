Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face West Brom in the Championship this weekend.

West Brom striker Adam Armstrong has urged his side to reassert their promotion credentials with a positive result against Sunderland on Saturday lunchtime.

The Baggies are currently sixth in the Championship table, but occupy the final play-off place on goal difference alone, and could drop out of the top six before they host the Black Cats this weekend if Middlesbrough avoid defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Friday evening.

Tony Mowbray’s men are one of several clubs battling it out for a spot in the play-offs over the coming weeks, with everyone from fifth-placed Coventry City down to 13th-placed Millwall separated by just eight points with seven matches left to play.

What has Adam Armstrong said about West Brom’s promotion hopes ahead of their clash with Sunderland?

To that end, Armstrong, who joined Albion on loan from Premier League outfit Southampton during the January transfer window, has been quick to reiterate just how precarious the race for the play-offs is this term - as well as stating that he believes West Brom are deserving of a place in the top flight.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash, the forward said: “As hard as the Championship is, anyone can beat anyone as we’ve seen recently. You’ve got to be switched on at all times because the games come thick and fast.

“It’s how you react to the quick turnarounds and setbacks, like the one we had last weekend at Norwich [West Brom lost 1-0]. That’s gone now. We have to focus on the future and the final seven games. We have to give absolutely everything if we want to reach our end goal.

“A lot of the boys are still here from last season and they did amazing to get into the play-offs. I know that’s massive in their mindsets to get back there this time too. If you’d have asked them at the start of the season, they’ll have wanted promotion no matter what because Albion’s a massive club which deserves to be in the Premier League."

Turning his attention to Sunderland’s visit to The Hawthorns, Armstrong added: "We can’t let things get to us. We can’t worry about the last result or look at the league table. There are so many teams who can get in the play-offs - it’s crazy.

“Although cliché, we focus on each game and try not to focus on the ones which have just been. You have to switch onto the next test and a lot of what getting into the top six can boil down to, is your form heading into it. Getting a good run of form now is key to us getting in those top places and that’s what we’ll be trying to start on Saturday.”

