The West Brom head coach has been handed a boost coming into the Sunderland game

West Brom manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Isaac Price is expected to be available for selection this weekend against Sunderland.

The midfielder, who joined the Baggies in January, sustained a calf injury while on international duty with Northern Ireland. However, he was fit enough to be named on the bench in West Brom’s recent clash with Norwich City. Since arriving at The Hawthorns, the 21-year-old has made a strong impression, featuring in nine matches across all competitions and finding the net once against Hull City.

Speaking to BirminghamLive former Sunderland boss Mowbray said: “Isaac’s trained perfectly the last few days so no problems. We are just managing his calf situation that he had while he was away on international duty. As I said at the time, we felt it was better to miss one than start one and miss seven. Hopefully, he is going to be available for the run in and we can get the benefit of that.”

Price, who has earned 20 caps for Northern Ireland, began his professional career at Everton, signing his first senior contract with the club in 2020. Speaking upon his move to West Brom, he expressed his excitement, stating: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here and can’t wait to get going. It’s a fantastic opportunity to show the manager what I can do, and I think, like everyone else, I’ll be looking to impress.”

Before his switch to the Championship side, Price made three senior appearances for Everton before departing in 2023 to join Standard Liège. His time in Belgium proved successful, with the midfielder playing 63 games and scoring once before making his return to English football earlier this year.

How are Sunderland shaping up injury-wise ahead of West Brom?

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Enzo Le Fée should be able to make his return to the Sunderland squad this weekend.

Le Bris confirmed that both Le Fée and Leo Hjelde ‘should’ be back in the squad at West Brom as hoped. Le Fée has been absent since the 1-0 defeat to Hull City in February has been back in training this week and could take his place in the matchday 18 at The Hawthorns. Le Bris is not expecting any other changes to his squad this weekend, confirming that there were no new injury issues in the squad.

Danns was pictured with Liverpool’s U21s side as the club put out photos of their young stars socialising before an open training session which was also photographed. Danns was snapped with his teammates around a pool table but there are no shots of the England youth international in full training on the grass with his fellow starlets, which could suggest that his return to action is still not upon us.

