'We've not even hit full stride!': Sunderland fans react to stunning Southend victory and unbeaten run

Sunderland made it five consecutive victories in all competitions with a 3-0 win over Southend United - and fans were naturally delighted.

Goals from George Honeyman, Chris Maguire and Aiden McGeady handed the Black Cats a victory which saw them pile the pressure on the top two in League One.

And supporters were delighted after a triumph which saw Jack Ross' side extend their unbeaten run to seven games - but some felt there was plenty more to come from the new-look side.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@PeterBeuster said: "Great 3 points from a game where we were often 2nd best. Sign of a good team. Maguire's goal a peach"

@peterjames73 added: "Very refreshing to see players chucking themselves into tackles/last ditch challenges. Even better when you have a safe pair of hands behind you."

@Ian_Crow3 tweeted: "Stand out's must be Cattermole (MOTM contender), Honeyman and his energy, and overall the whole team put in a real shift. Maguire isn't the king for nowt and giving him that much space is murder. Great team and professional performance from the lads"

@76skelly commented: "Turned out to be a easy win in the end but thought we looked a bit leggy in the first half. 2 good goals and a worldy"

@RoryFallow posted: "#SAFC really starting to look a class above most teams in this league. Southend gave us a test today but we still kept a clean sheet and scored three brilliant goals. Cattermole & McLaughlin especially good."

@DiegoMarradobn joked: "Jon McLaughlin could save Debenhams. Flanagan and Baldwin could defend the Nakatomi Plaza all year not just at Christmas. Lee Barry Cattermole controls more games than EA Sports. Maguire directs more plays than Andrew Lloyd Webber. Ha’way me Bonny Lads!"

@Evs_Dubai said: "Five wins a row, a third clean sheet, still unbeaten at home – and I honestly believe we still haven't even hit our full stride yet, The job Jack Ross has done here so far really can't be praised enough."

@seaneagle12 added: "another confident game from the lads! keeper was outstanding today i think and goals were on point!!it just keeps getting better!!"

@craigb2312 posted: "Tell ya what @JackBaldwin_6 was brilliant today. Was sat row 9 of East stand and he shouted and won every ball. Brilliant performance"

@waldron1994 tweeted: "Another win. Another clean sheet. We were lucky Southend didn’t have the quality to put away a few of their chances though."