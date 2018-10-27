Sunderland AFC v Southend United LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from League One clash at Stadium of Light Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC host Southend United at the Stadium of Light today - and we've got it covered. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news. Sunderland host Southend United at the Stadium of Light. Ex-Sunderland defender says players are to blame for poor Newcastle United start