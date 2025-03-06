We asked AI tool, Grok, to design a new kit for Sunderland next season, and here’s what it came up with.

It’s safe to say that Hummel’s partnership with Sunderland has been a rousing success this season.

From hugely popular kit designs to sold out runs of new merch and a number of highly desirable retro releases, the Danish brand have been smashing it out of the park of late, and perhaps the most exciting thing about their time on Wearside is that it is only just getting started.

Who’s to say what Hummel might cook up for the Black Cats next term, and what archives they might delve into and rework to create shirts that, in time, could come to be regarded as modern classics in their own right? With that in mind, we turned to AI tool Grok to ask it to come up with some ideas for possible templates that Sunderland and Hummel could use for their home, away, third, and goalkeeper kits next season. Check out the results below...

Home

Grok

Nothing too outlandish for Sunderland’s home kit, according to Grok, with Hummel sticking with the classic red and white stripes, as you would expect. In terms of trim, the black around the collar and sleeves is reminiscent of the 2022/23 home shirt, albeit with a greater level of detailing on this effort.

Interestingly, Hummel’s iconic chevrons are seemingly gone from the sleeves, while the artificial intelligence has also opted to match the design with red shorts, rather than the typical black accompaniment that we’ve become accustomed to in recent years.

Away

Grok

For its away shirt, Grok has returned to the navy blue that Sunderland have tended to utilise in seasons gone by, and has accented the whole thing with a golden trim. The Hummel chevrons are back on the shirt, shorts, and sleeves, and the central stripe across the torso would make an ideal space for a sponsor. Not a bad effort at all, although it’s hard to shake the feeling that the overall ensemble looks more like a Middlesbrough kit.

Third

Grok

Sunderland’s final outfield kit, according to Grok, is a little left-field. The Black Cats are back in stripes, but the AI has chosen to mix things up by opting for a white and forest green affair. To that end, it’s a million miles away from this season’s away kit, while the detailing within the stripes themselves bring to mind the subtle accents in the current home shirt.

Still, the prospect of Sunderland playing in green and white stripes, rather than red and white does feel a little odd. And as for the sponsor ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’, your guess is as good as ours...

Goalkeeper

Grok

And finally, a perfectly fine effort from AI for Sunderland’s main goalkeeper shirt next season. The colourway is not wholly dissimilar to their current kit, and the motif running throughout the shirt is actually pretty smart. Out of all of Grok’s designs, this certainly feels like the one that is closest to what Hummel may eventually come up with. Sponsor-aside, of course.

