Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend, hosting Watford at the Stadium of Light as they look to build on an unbeaten January in the league and push on towards an automatic promotion spot.

On Monday night, the Black Cats started the new month on a similarly positive note, coming from behind to beat Middlesbrough at the Riverside courtesy of a decisive own goal from full-back Ryan Giles. But while all eyes will be on the pitch come Saturday lunchtime, before then there have been plenty of stories doing the rounds on Wearside that you might have missed. With that in mind, here is a round-up of the latest Sunderland-adjacent news...

Sunderland launch Equality Shirt

Sunderland have unveiled a limited edition shirt aimed at promoting inclusion and equality around the club and its surrounding area. The release comes in partnership with kit manufacturers Hummel, who have previously made similar garments for Brøndby IF, FC Köln, and Coventry City.

The shirt features a black base with patterns mirroring the Black Cats current away kit, reimagined with an iridescent rainbow colourway to echo the highly-popular sleeve design. Both the club and Hummel’s crests also incorporate rainbow-coloured accents.

A statement from Sunderland’s official website reads: “Hummel has partnered with Sunderland AFC to champion equality, inclusion, and diversity in local communities ahead of our Rainbow Ball matchday this weekend. This vision has come to life across hummel’s partner clubs through the launch of a unique shirt, delivering a powerful message that football is for everyone - both in the stadium and beyond.”

Team captain Dan Neil added: "We are collaborating with several LGBTQ+ groups for this weekend’s game to raise awareness of inclusivity. Sunderland AFC want everyone to feel welcome in every football stadium across the country, and we are looking forward to the occasion."

Marco Gabbiadini delivers verdict on Sunderland’s January transfer business

Elsewhere, ex-Sunderland forward Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that he was somewhat underwhelmed by the Black Cats’ January transfer business. The club brought in Enzo Le Fée and Jayden Danns on loan agreements last month, with the former including an option-to-buy clause that will become mandatory if promotion is secured this term.

But while Gabbiadini has hailed the arrival of Le Fée, he has also admitted to being left feeling a little flat by the remainder of the window. Speaking on Total Sport, he said: “There weren’t too many surprises. They didn’t particularly push the boat out. Enzo Le Fée is a good signing.

“I thought it was quite an impactful signing that one, because of the fee involved and the agreement to pay the fee if we got promoted, I thought maybe it would be followed up with some more, and it wasn’t really. A loan at the end [Danns], so is that a disappointment? I don’t know if I’m disappointed, it would’ve just made it a little bit easier for the head coach.”