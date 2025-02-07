Sunderland signed Jayden Danns on transfer deadline day.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has admitted that he “would have loved” to sign Sunderland loanee Jayden Danns during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old was reportedly a target for a number of clubs last month, but ultimately sealed a move to the Stadium of Light on deadline day. It may be a while before the Black Cats are able to call upon their latest addition, however, with the forward returning to parent club Liverpool for a period of rehabilitation after an injury was discovered during his medical on Wearside.

Nevertheless, Rotherham boss Evans has openly identified Danns as one player that he was keen on luring to New York Stadium this winter. At the time of writing, the Millers are 15th in League One, seven points adrift of the play-off places, but despite their relatively lowly standing, Evans has suggested that they cast a speculative eye over the Liverpool starlet recently, as well as Celtic talent Johnny Kenny.

What did Steve Evans say about Jayden Danns?

Speaking in a press conference, Evans said: “We tried on two striker fronts, one early in the window, one all the way through the window. One went off to Sunderland and one didn't move at all. We were disappointed about that.

“We'd have loved to have had Johnny. We'd have loved to have had the boy, Danns. We were probably aiming a bit high in the sky with that one. They were the type of players we were trying to attract. At one stage, it looked like Johnny was coming. It fell through very late on.”

For his part, Kenny is a Republic of Ireland youth international who signed for Celtic from Irish outfit Sligo Rovers in 2022, and has made two substitute appearances for the Hoops this term. Despite missing out on their primary striker targets, Rotherham did enjoy a promisingly successful January window otherwise, parachuting in three loan midfielders - Louie Sibley, Dan Gore and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu - as well as centre-forward Josh Kayode, who returned to the club from Shrewsbury Town.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Jayden Danns?

In an interview this week, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman explained the decision to sign Danns even in spite of his current injury setback. He said: "Jayden was a player we really wanted to sign and it was just really unfortunate, at the very end we uncovered something.

"He was fully training, playing... but now he's going to have rest for a period of time. When it comes at a very late hour, it becomes very difficult for us to find an alternative. We had a really good discussion with Liverpool about the way forward and he can hopefully come and join us at some stage. For us it wasn't just about adding numbers to the group, it was about quality and personality. Jayden met both of that criteria.

"Players have to have the physical, technical and tactical qualities to fit into the way we play. For players that are available in January, what they are seeking first and foremost most of the time is game time. We have a nine who is performing really, really and another nine in Eliezer [Mayenda] who has played in some different positions and also has an incredible record with goal contributions this season. Finding someone comfortable coming into that setting isn't easy, because I can understand [their point of view] when they know they won't be the number one choice from day one. And I don't think there is any doubt that Wilson [Isidor] deserves to be the number one choice.

"Ultimately the player [we sign] has got to come and contribute, and they've got to fit in. To find all of that is difficult when we have two really, really good centre forwards. So at the minute, we felt that we've added what was the ideal player in Jayden. So there's obvious disappointment that Jayden is going to be unavailable initially, but that's sometimes how it goes in a transfer window. That's why you have the tests, to pick up these things. Unfortunately there are a lot of decisions made in the last segment of the transfer window, and that doesn't leave you with a lot of room to manoeuvre when you discover some information that you didn't previously know."