Watford set to lose key man after £30million Newcastle offer - with uncertainty ahead of Sunderland fixture

Watford are reportedly set to lose forward Joao Pedro this summer – with lots of uncertainty at Vicarage Road ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sunderland.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 07:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 07:31 BST

The Hornets can no longer finish in the play-offs and have won just two of nine games following Chris Wilder’s appointment in March.

Wilder, who is Watford’s third head coach of the season, only signed a contract until the end of the campaign, while several first-team players are expected to leave in the coming months.

Pedro, who is under contract at Watford until 2028, was strongly linked with a move to Newcastle last summer, when the Magpies made a reported £30million offer – including add-ons.

That deal subsequently broke down, and Pedro has scored 11 goals in 35 Championship appearances for Watford this term.

The 21-year-old is expected to leave Vicarage Road at the end of this season, though, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming Brighton are in pole position to sign him.

Romano tweeted: “Brighton are closing in on deal to sign Brazilian striker João Pedro from Watford.

“Understand there’s an agreement in principle, it’s set to be signed soon as club sources confirm.

“Personal terms agreed, long term deal in place.”

Pedro has started Watford’s last 14 league games, scoring three times, after returning from an ankle injury in February.

His last goal came in a 2-0 win over Bristol City at Vicarage Road, yet the side have subsequently lost games against Cardiff and Hull, slipping to 13th in the table while dropping out of play-off contention.

