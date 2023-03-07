The Hornets are ninth in the table, two points above Sunderland, following Saturday’s goalless draw with Preston at Vicarage Road.

Bilic was only appointed back in September, yet the club have won just three games since Christmas, taking 14 points from a possible 36.

In a club statement, Technical Director Ben Manga said: “We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real.

Watford have sacked head coach Slaven Bilic. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

He added: “With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”

Wilder’s appointment was announced just 16 minutes after Bilic’s sacking, with the 55-year-old signing a contract until the end of the season.