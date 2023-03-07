Watford make managerial decision as former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss takes charge
Championship club Watford have sacked head coach Slaven Bilic and appointed former Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder.
The Hornets are ninth in the table, two points above Sunderland, following Saturday’s goalless draw with Preston at Vicarage Road.
Bilic was only appointed back in September, yet the club have won just three games since Christmas, taking 14 points from a possible 36.
In a club statement, Technical Director Ben Manga said: “We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real.
He added: “With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”
Wilder’s appointment was announced just 16 minutes after Bilic’s sacking, with the 55-year-old signing a contract until the end of the season.
Sunderland will face Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, April 29 in their penultimate fixture of the regular season.