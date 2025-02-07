Sunderland host Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley has hailed Sunderland as an “outstanding” side ahead of this Saturday’s clash between the two clubs at the Stadium of Light, and has admitted that he “really enjoys” watching the Black Cats in action.

The Hornets travel to Wearside this weekend looking to put to an end a winless streak of three Championship matches, having suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich City last time out. Following that recent dip in form, Cleverley’s side head to the North East 12th in the table, but are just three points adrift of the play-off places.

And while the Watford boss is wary of the size of the task facing his team, he is also adamant that they have what it takes to rise to the occasion against a Sunderland side who they have already beaten once in the league this season.

Tom Cleverley on Sunderland

When asked for his thoughts on Saturday’s opponents during a press conference, Cleverley said: “They're a team that I really enjoy watching, to be honest. They don't try and reinvent the wheel. They're very effective in what they do, their recruitment's been outstanding, their manager seems very calm and calculated.

“I like watching them play football, they're a team who, like I said, in all the leagues across the world, I enjoy watching Sunderland play football. I like how they've developed academy players into a really important part of their club, and I respect a lot what they're doing. It's going to be a tough test, but you've seen all season, the tougher tests have brought the best out of us.”

Tom Cleverley on Sunderland’s January transfer business

Cleverley also hailed the Black Cats for their January recruitment, with the club having secured the loan signings of both Enzo Le Fée and Jayden Danns last month. Addressing the arrival of the Frenchman in particular, he added: “I'm sure financial power plays a part in it, and I don't know what they're paying wages, but it's not small money when you can get players like Le Fée through the door. They’re a club I have a lot of respect for, but let's not forget, it's also a team we've beaten twice in the last ten months, so we go there with belief.”

Tom Cleverley on the need for Watford to beat Sunderland

When asked about the importance of his side taking three points on Wearside this weekend following their recent barren spell, Cleverley responded: “Absolutely. Strip it all back. Strip all the noise back about what's been going on - the songs being chanted, the transfer market. Strip it back. We need a result. I need a result. And I like that responsibility. It's a results business, and we're all desperate for one this weekend.”