Watch the Wembley Way buzz as Sunderland and Sheffield United fans head to stadium

Richard Mennear
By Richard Mennear

North Sports Editor at the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail and the Burnley Express

Published 24th May 2025, 12:39 BST

Sunderland and Sheffield United fans are in Wembley Way ahead of the big play-off final

Sunderland and Sheffield United fans are on Wembley Way and have turned it a sea of red and white ahead of the Championship play-off final.

The Echo’s sports team is in place, watch the action from Wembley Way ahead of the 3.01pm KO.

Régis Le Bris is hoping to end his first season as Sunderland head coach on a high with victory at Wembley on Saturday.

Le Bris and Sunderland were taking a step into the unknown when the head coach arrived on Wearside last June, in what was his first job outside of France and only his second as a senior head coach.

An excellent campaign culminated in the 'absolutely beautiful' scenes as Dan Ballard secured a place at Wembley with his goal against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light, highlighting just far team and club have come in a year.

The Sunderland head coach has spoken of his pride at the unity within the club and asked fans to get right behind the team one last time as they bid to try and take the final step against Sheffield United.

