Watch the emotional tributes at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland fans pay respects to club legend Len Ashurst before Bolton Wanderers game
Sunderland fans paid tribute to club legend Len Ashurst at the Stadium of Light with an emotional minute’s applause.
Ashurst made 458 appearances for Sunderland, a record for an outfield player, and scored four goals for the club between December 27, 1957 and March 8, 1971.
He would later return for a 66-game spell as Sunderland manager, between March 5, 1984 and May, 24, 1985.
As a player, Ashurst, who won caps for England at youth level, would become a fixture in the Sunderland side from the late fifties to the early seventies.
He finished his playing days as player-manager of Hartlepool United.
During a lengthy career in management he also took charge of Gillingham, Sheffield Wednesday, Newport County and Cardiff City.
Ashurst was 82. Fans paid tribute ahead of the home game with Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
