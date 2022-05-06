Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats started the better side, pushing the visitors onto the back foot for most of the opening exchanges.

Sunderland took the lead in the first-half after Ross Stewart broke away to score past Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

A change of tactics for Darren Moore meant Wednesday came back into it towards the end of the second half.

Sheffield Wednesday's Harlee Dean heads at goal during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final, first leg match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022.

Here’s what Sunderland fans had to say about their side’s performance with everything to play for ahead of the second leg at Hillsborough on Monday:

@SAFCSpencer: “Nervy towards the end but a solid win. Bailey Wright is key”

@benaggie: “Would have been nice to add one more goal, but they looked really aggressive for the most part. Proud of em. Especially without an extra score threat in Broadhead.”

@JonathanPlace1: “Very solid at the back. Hope they don’t invite the pressure on Monday but deserved win tonight.”

@FiFi_mrsD: “Good result, great atmosphere, same again Monday #SAFC.”

@MrIanB_7: “Obviously we want to win by as many as possible to go into a 2nd leg away but at the end of the day we all wanted us to win the game and that’s what has happened. Well played lads”

@DHonour81: “1-0 wasn’t enough we’ll struggle at Hillsborough now trying to hang on to it.”

@mattsmith2707: “Not sure why we stepped off it after 60 mins they were there for the taking, opportunity massively missed!”