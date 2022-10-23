You can imagine there were some honest and condemning words from manager Vincent Kompany in the Clarets’ dressing room. His side were two goals down against a youthful and buoyant Sunderland side and the Burnley boss wasn’t impressed.

"That’s not acceptable,” said Kompany as he walked down the tunnel at half time, picked up by one of Sunderland’s cameras.

The former Manchester City defender was pleased with his side’s reaction, though, as second-half goals from Nathan Tella, substitute Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Josh Brownhill gave the visitors a 4-2 win on Wearside.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. Picture by FRANK REID

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Patrick Roberts’ in good spirits despite sitting out

There was some concern when the Sunderland team sheet dropped and Patrick Roberts’ name wasn’t on it.

The 25-year-old has been a key player under Tony Mowbray but missed the match against Burnley after picking up a knock in training.

Mowbray said the issue wasn’t serious, and Roberts appeared to be in good spirits before the match, when he shook hands and exchanged words with Kompany – his former captain at Manchester City.

Some early half-time music

Before Burnley’s comeback there was a comical moment on the stroke of half-time as music was played over the PA system.

While the Clarets were on the attack, Elton John’s Bennie and the Jets started playing, much to the amusement of those inside the stadium.

The tune was quickly turned off before the half-time whistle blew.

Why the game was stopped

There was also a lengthy pause in play during the first half as the referee spoke with both bosses.

It happened at the same time a message was shown on the big screen warning against objects being thrown down into the North Stand, with some suggestions the incidents were related.

Yet according to Kompany the delay “was some technological issue."

He added: “Unless someone has lied to me, it was about the headset. What I’ve heard was about a watch and sound not coming through.”

Nathan Tella’s push

Tella’s header to bring the score back to 2-1 was a crucial moment which gave Burnley momentum five minutes after half time.

After the goal had been scored Alex Pritchard tried to slow the game down by picking up the ball, yet Zaroury managed to claim it back quickly, before Tella pushed the Sunderland man away.

Burnley’s urgency and drive after the interval helped them turn the game on its head.

Kompany’s quick reactions

While Kompany was constantly dishing out instructions on the sidelines, he was also alert when the ball came his way.

With his side chasing the game in the second half, the Burnley boss played a quick first-time pass, when the ball was in the air, into the hands of full-back Connor Roberts to take a throw-in.

Kompany also joined in with the post-goal celebration huddle after Benson scored Burnley’s second goal from the right.