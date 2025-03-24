The Sunderland youngster continues to be the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League

Jobe Bellingham will not rush his development at Sunderland amid transfer interest from the Premier League.

That’s the view of national journalist Ben Jacobs, who has drawn comparisons between Jobe Bellingham and bother Jude Bellingham, who followed the career path from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

Jobe moved to Sunderland two summers ago and has cemented himself as a key player for the Black Cats and is now viewed as one of the best young talents in Europe. Indeed, the 19-year-old good performances in the North East have prompted transfer interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, who saw several bids rejected for the attacking midfielder recently and Brentford.

However, Jacobs - who works for the website GiveMeSport and broadcaster talkSPORT - has strongly hinted that the Bellingham family will not rush the development of Jobe despite the increasing interest from Premier League clubs as we approach the end of the season.

"There is Premier League interest in Jobe Bellingham. Crystal Palace have already tried once, and they remain an active suitor,” Jacobs said. “And Brentford are interested in Jobe Bellingham too, but it's a little bit too early to tell whether or not he's going to leave this summer, simply because, after he signed the new deal at Sunderland, contracting him until 2028, Jobe Bellingham was very keen not to rush his development.

“And actually, Jude Bellingham, his brother, made that point to him. And what we saw in the progression of Jude Bellingham was a very slow and meticulous decision-making process to make sure that he didn't move too big too soon, and that for Jude Bellingham paid off."