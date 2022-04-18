The Black Cats came under pressure in the first half but posed more of a threat after the interval.
It’s a result which keeps the Black Cats’ play-off hopes in their own hands with three games remaining in League One.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at Home Park:
1. Anthony Patterson - 7
Not required to make many saves but his command of the box under pressure was again impressive. Looks every inch a League One goalkeeper and a strong one at that. 7
2. Carl Winchester - 6
Didn’t have much chance to step out with the ball as Clarke took up attacking positions in front of him, but steady enough defensively. 6
3. Bailey Wright - 6
Guilty of giving the ball away too often through the first half but swept up well from minute one. Solid. 6
4. Dennis Cirkin - 7
Exposed once or twice defensively in the first half but was very, very good in the second both in the way he drove forward on the ball and defended off it. 7
