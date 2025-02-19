Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes suffered a blow after they were beaten by Leeds United on Monday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland captain Dan Neil was impressed with Leeds United on Monday but insisted his side were worth a point on the night.

Leeds United snatched a stoppage-time winner to deal Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes a major blow at Elland Road. That came after Sunderland had taken the lead through Wilson Isidor but the hosts dominated the second half entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somewhere surprisingly it was a brace from substitute Pascal Struijk that sealed the win for Daniel Farke’s side as they returned to the top of the Championship. Fellow sub Joe Rothwell also came up trumps with two assists for Leeds United during the game. Neil, however, believes Sunderland were worth a point.

“I've watched them quite a bit this year,” Neil said when asked about Leeds United. “We analysed them and we know what the threats are. It's pretty similar to how they were last year in terms of the style of play. Very fast, very dynamic. You're almost at your worst when you've got the ball for transitions.

“We knew exactly what was coming tonight. I think to concede two set-pieces, the first one's a set-piece, the second one's probably the second or third phase of a set-piece, it's a real tough one to take for us because I thought we defended the box really well that day. Like I said, we could have been a bit better in possession in the second half, but I still think we deserved, well, more than our loss, basically.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland return to action against Championship strugglers Hull City in the league this weekend with the Black Cats hoping to avoid another Plymouth or Watford-like performance. Both of those games ended in draws, which severely dented the Black Cats’ top-two hopes.

Neil added on Sunderland’s game against Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon: “We can't go into these games like the Plymouth game at home. We can't just turn up and expect to win. These next 15 games are, like I said, cup finals.

“Everybody's got to get behind each other. The players, the staff, the fans, because, like I said, there's going to be a lot of twists and turns left before the end of the season. These last remaining games are all going to be cup finals.”