Sunderland failed with a late bid to sign Kasey McAteer from Leicester City.

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has claimed that it would have been “impossible” for Sunderland to sign Kasey McAteer on transfer deadline day because of the “very important” role that the winger plays in the Foxes’ squad.

The Republic of Ireland international was one of several players linked with the Stadium of Light in the latter stages of the January window, with the understanding being that the Black Cats tested Leicester’s resolve with a big money offer at the eleventh hour.

But the former Premier League champions held firm, and Van Nistelrooy has now explained why he felt it was necessary to rebuff Sunderland’s advances. As quoted by Leicestershire Live, he said: “One thing for me that was very clear was that nobody was going out until there’s anybody in. I’m sure we can all understand it. I’m looking to bring players in to strengthen the squad, not for players to leave. That was, for me, unthinkable.”

Explaining why he was reluctant to let McAteer leave while the likes of Hamza Choudhury and Will Alves were allowed to depart, Van Nistelrooy added: “Kasey McAteer is a very important part of our squad on the wings and will have an impact in this season, so it was impossible that he goes.”

At one stage, it appeared that the need for Sunderland to bring in an attacking player of McAteer’s ilk could be exacerbated by the potential exit of Tommy Watson, who was heavily linked with Brighton and Hove Albion. Ultimately, however, the Black Cats were able to retain the teenager’s services, and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has since sought to clarify the nature of the winger’s situation on Wearside.

He said: “I think it would be really unfair to suggest that the player wanted to leave. Tommy is like a number of young players that we’ve got, where they’re on the up, they’re highly-rated and ambitious, which we want them to be, and then they get presented with an opportunity. Ultimately, Tommy didn’t have a decision to make because there wasn’t an agreement between the clubs. If the clubs had agreed, he would have had a decision to make, and you could understand why he would choose to stay, but you could also understand why he might decide to leave. That would be based on his views.

“But we never got to that point, so it was never really an issue. I think Tommy is such a level-headed kid that it’s absolutely not a problem. He’s Sunderland through and through, but he’s also ambitious and wants to get promoted and play in the Premier League with Sunderland. I’ve spoken to him this morning and he’s the usual Tommy Watson – he wants to get back fit and wants to get back to the Stadium of Light, scoring goals.

“I’ve got no reservations on Tommy’s focus on Sunderland at all. Part of that is down to the character of the kid, and how he’s been brought up. Maybe if you had a different player, with a different personality profile, it would be different. But you’ve got to remember that players like Tommy have been here for longer than I’ve been here. They’re extremely well connected to what’s going on.”