Sunderland are being linked with a move for Kasey McAteer.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have had an initial approach for Leicester City attacker Kasey McAteer turned down, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be keen on bolstering their squad in the closing stages of the transfer window, and are said to be closing in on a loan agreement that would take teenage striker Jayden Danns from Liverpool to the Stadium of Light until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But according to The Athletic, Danns is not the only Premier League player on Kristjaan Speakman’s radar. As per an update from the online outlet, Sunderland are also interested in McAteer, and have tested Leicester’s resolve with an opening offer for the 23-year-old.

It is suggested that the Black Cats have tabled a loan bid for the player, with an obligation-to-buy attached worth around £8 million, plus a further £2 million or so in add-ons. To that end, Leicester have reportedly snubbed the package, but the report states that “Sunderland are expected to return with another offer while Leicester search for a replacement”.

For his part, McAteer is a graduate of Leicester’s academy system, and has made 45 appearances across all competitions for the club. He has also enjoyed spells on loan at AFC Wimbledon and Forest Green Rovers, and is a Republic of Ireland international. So far this season, he has featured 15 times for the Foxes, including 11 Premier League appearances.

While the understanding has long since been that Sunderland are in the market for a centre-forward this month, head coach Regis Le Bris did suggest in a recent press conference that they could also be tempted by the prospect of signing a more versatile attacking talent as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Probably we still need some more vertical threats, players who could run in behind. This could be a striker but also a winger, maybe a versatile player. So this is still very much in our mind, but we will see what comes in these next weeks. But it is not necessarily about a number nine."

One player they will not be bringing in, however, is Marcus Edwards. The Sporting CP winger was linked with a move to Wearside last week, but has instead wrapped up a loan move to Championship promotion rivals Burnley instead.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking about his decision to opt for a switch to Turf Moor, the 26-year-old said: “It feels amazing. Burnley is like a Premier League club. I’m really happy to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Scott [Parker] from my time at Spurs. I know what he’s like. He’s ambitious, he’s driven. We had a good relationship back then so when I knew he wanted me to come that was enough for me. From knowing what he’s like and how he is and the fact that Burnley is such a big club in general. It made sense. “The main thing now is to get promoted back to the Premier League. I’m coming here to try and get myself into the team. I hope we can make it over the line this season and I hope Burnley fans will enjoy watching me play too.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland linked with 96-goal striker on deadline day as Kristjaan Speakman eyes attacking additions