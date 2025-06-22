Ex-Sunderland chief Martin Bain tipped to return to English football with Blackburn Rovers role

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly considering Martin Bain as a leading candidate to become their new chief executive.

The Championship side narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last season, finishing just two points adrift under the guidance of Valerien Ismael, who replaced John Eustace in February. Now, with the summer window open, the club is pushing to fill its vacant executive position.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, writing on Patreon, Bain is under serious consideration by the Rovers hierarchy. Bain, now 57, is best known to English football fans for his time in charge at Sunderland – a tenure made famous by the Netflix series Sunderland ‘Til I Die, which documented the club’s back-to-back relegations. Despite the turbulent period, his wider CV includes a variety of high-level roles across European and international football.

Blackburn’s owners, the Venky’s, are believed to be encouraged by Bain’s experience leading Football Sports Development Ltd – the organisation behind India’s top-flight competition, the Indian Super League. Though he has not held a senior role in English football since departing Sunderland in 2018, Bain is reportedly open to a return should the right opportunity arise.

Who is Martin Bain?

Martin Bain is a seasoned football executive with over two decades of experience. He began his administrative career at Rangers, where he served as commercial director before becoming chief executive in 2005. During his tenure, Rangers won four Scottish Premier League titles and six domestic trophies. After leaving Rangers in 2011, Bain took on CEO roles with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel and later joined Sunderland A.F.C. in 2016, departing two years later following the club’s sale to Stewart Donald.

In 2019, Bain was appointed CEO of Football Sports Development Ltd, overseeing the growth and commercial strategy of the Indian Super League. He currently serves in advisory roles, including as Non-Executive Chairman of the Scottish Council of Independent Schools.

What Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.